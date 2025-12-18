Alumni Spotlight: Joe Decuir is Paying it Forward

The Department of Mechanical Engineering is proud to shine a spotlight on alumnus Joe Decuir, whose remarkable career spans pioneering work in electronics to significant philanthropic contributions aimed at empowering the next generation of engineers. Decuir, who earned his undergraduate degree in EECS and a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Berkeley, recently made a generous gift of $200,000 to fund 3D metal printers, underscoring his commitment to hands-on learning and advanced manufacturing.

Decuir’s Berkeley journey began early, visiting the Cal Lair of the Bear as a child and later meeting Vice Chancellor Earl Chiet as a high school junior. “There’s so much going on here at Berkeley outside of the classroom,” Chiet wisely told him, a sentiment that resonated throughout Decuir’s time on campus. Living in UCB student coop housing, he honed management and leadership skills that proved invaluable in his career, particularly in driving public standards work.

His academic path, initially EECS with a premed minor, evolved during his Master’s. Under Professor Eberhart in the ME Department, he delved into Biomedical Engineering, conducting research on lung mechanics with the Institute of Medical Sciences in San Francisco. This multidisciplinary approach, blending his electronics background with mechanical and biological systems, set the stage for a diverse career.

Decuir’s early career saw him applying his skills to medical electronics, first as a research assistant at Pacific Medical Center and later building microprocessor-based medical monitoring equipment in Orange County. A hobbyist’s interest in microprocessors led him to acquire a 6502 chip in 1975, a move that would soon open doors.

Through his burgeoning network he interviewed at Atari. Despite not being a gamer, he took the job to learn large-scale IC design, a cutting-edge field at the time. This decision paid off handsomely; he worked on two successful machines, including the iconic Atari 2600 and an animation machine featuring the first serial bus – 18 years before USB 1.1. His foresight and passion for technology were evident early on; he joined IEEE in 1970 as an undergrad, recognizing the impending impact of large-scale IC design. A testament to his standing in the field, Decuir is an IEEE Fellow and notably nominated Steve Wozniak for the same honor, despite their being “acquaintances but competitors.” He even turned down Steve Jobs’ attempts to recruit him to Apple three times, prioritizing learning over allure, a lesson he imparts to his students: “choose jobs that are going to teach you stuff you want to know.”

After Atari, Decuir ventured into successful startups, one of which developed modems that sold hundreds of millions of units. He eventually joined Microsoft, relocating to Washington state, where he became one of the key voices convincing Bill Gates of the power of the internet.

Decuir’s career trajectory underscores a core belief: “If you have a solid STEM/engineering technical background, you can move in a lot of different directions in your personal lifetime.” He stresses the importance of continuous learning, acknowledging the rapid shifts in industries.

A profound personal experience – a cardiac arrest six years ago, from which his wife saved him – recalibrated Decuir’s perspective. “Every day I wake up thinking what can I do to pay it forward today?” he shares. This philosophy, coupled with the influence of his late father, Laurence Edwin DeCuir, an aerospace engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project and later satellites, fueled his desire to contribute meaningfully. His father, who lived to be 101, taught him the powerful value of living life to be useful to others.

Decuir’s gift of two 3D metal printers to the ME Department is a direct reflection of this ethos. He observed that certain modern materials like carbon fiber can be incredibly difficult to machine, and enabling students to create parts they otherwise couldn’t is invaluable. “Learning to use that stuff is going to be of great use for the companies they’ll work for,” he asserts, highlighting the practical advantage these advanced manufacturing technologies offer. He believes hands-on experience with such tools is crucial for today’s engineering students, preparing them for industries where 3D metal printing is making significant impacts.

For our alumni, Decuir’s message is clear: “We have Cal Alumni all over the world—they should be thinking about how they can pay it forward wherever they are, with whatever means they have available.” To current students, he stresses the importance of continuous learning and active networking.

Joe Decuir’s story is a testament to a life well-lived, marked by groundbreaking contributions, a commitment to education, and a heartfelt dedication to giving back.