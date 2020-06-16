The Materials Research Society (MRS), along with its publishing partner, Cambridge University Press, congratulates Grace X. Gu, along with Chun-Teh Chen, both of the University of California, Berkeley on receiving the 2020 MRS Communications Lecture award for their paper, Machine learning for composite materials.

Published March 27, 2019

MRS Communications Volume 9, Issue 2

Gu will present her Lecture, entitled Artificial Intelligence for Materials Design and Additive Manufacturing, at a forthcoming MRS event.

The MRS Communications Lecture recognizes excellence in the field of materials research through work published in the journal. The 2020 Lecturer was selected from papers published between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.