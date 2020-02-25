ME Assistant Professor Michael Gollner will be giving a Plenary Lecture on Wildland Fires at the 2020 Spring Meeting of the Western States Section of The Combustion Institute (WSSCI). This year, the meeting will be held on March 23-24 at Stanford University. The spring meetings bring together researchers, scientists and engineers from academia, national labs and industry working on topics pertaining to the fields of combustion, reacting flows, and thermo-chemical energy conversion.

The WSSCI is a non-profit educational and scientific society whose purpose is to promote the science and application of combustion for the benefit of society. It was incorporated on December 10, 2014 in the State of Delaware, United States of America. The WSSCI is composed of all members of The Combustion Institute resident in the States of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and the Pacific territories of the United States, without obligation upon the part of any member so included. All activities of WSSCI are carried out in coordination with The Combustion Institute.