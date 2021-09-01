ME Emeritus Professor Ronald Yeung was named to receive the OTC 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award. A belated presentation ceremony, due to the pandemic, at NRG Center, Houston, was made on August 15, 2021. Professor Yeung was recognized “for his 45-year career in educating a generation of naval architects and ocean engineers, as well as, his fundamental research in ship and offshore hydrodynamics.” Presentation was made by Dr. Cindy Yeilding, Chairperson of OTC Board of Directors, a renowned geophysicist. In this event, a short OTC-scripted video on Yeung’s career was shown before the award plaque was presented and his acceptance speech. The OTC (Offshore Technology Conference) is co-sponsored by 12 professional societies including ASME, ASCE, SNAME that have footprints in ocean research and engineering. Typical attendance is over 50,000 with 2,000+ exhibits.

Congratulations, Professor Yeung!