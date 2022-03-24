University of California, Berkeley Mechanical Engineering

ME Graduate Student Atsushi Matsuda has won the Biophysical Society’s Student Research Achievement Award in the “Theory and Computation” category for his work titled “Structural Flexibility of FG-Nucleoporins Regulates the Molecular Transport Through the Nuclear Pore Complex.” The award was presented at the 66th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting held during February 19-23, 2022. Winners were selected by judges from the Society’s Subgroups for their outstanding presentations during the poster competition. Eighty-six students participated in the competition.

Congratulations, Atsushi!