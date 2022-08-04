ME Joint Professor Peter Hosemann is the lead PI of two winning Department of Energy research grants. The project entitled “High throughput mechanical testing of additively-manufactured materials,” sponsored by DOE NEUP, will develop new approaches to generate a large number of mechanical property and microstructural data on additively manufactured metals. These data will then be used as input parameters for machine learning approaches to predict the properties of additive manufactured structures. The second research program, “Science-Based Development of ASTM standard tests for graphite-based fuel pebbles,” aims to develop new mechanical and flaw detection methods to verify the integrity of graphite spheres used for nuclear applications.