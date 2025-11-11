ME Professor Francesco Borrelli Wins ISSNAF 2025 Innovator Award

ME Professor Francesco Borrelli has won the Italian Scientists & Scholars in North Marica Foundation’s (ISSNAF) 2025 Innovator Award. Established in 2025, the ISSNAF Innovator Award recognizes Italian researchers and innovators in North America who embody the rare ability to combine scientific excellence with entrepreneurial vision, generating meaningful impact on both sides of the Atlantic. The award is presented to mid-career researchers whose work demonstrates not only outstanding scientific achievement but also entrepreneurial success, whether by founding ventures, advancing technologies, or transforming research into real-world applications.

Congratulations, Professor Borrelli!