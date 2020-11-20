ME Professor Masayoshi Tomizuka was awarded an American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Honorary Membership at the 2020 ASME Annual Award Ceremony on November 16, 2020. The ASME Honorary Membership is awarded for a lifetime of service to engineering or related fields–e.g. science, research, public service. This achievement is described as “distinguished service that contributes significantly to the attainment of the goals of the engineering profession,” and is considered the second highest recognition from ASME.

Congratulations, Professor Tomizuka!

Watch the awards ceremony honoring Professor Tomizuka here: