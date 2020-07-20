ME Professor Michael Frenklach has been awarded the Jürgen Warnatz Gold Medal by the Combustion Institute. The gold medal recognizes exceptional scientific contributions having a major impact on combustion applications or combustion research; bestowed biennially to one scientist during the International Symposium on Combustion.

The gold medal is named after Jürgen Warnatz (1944-2007), a former managing director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Scientific Computing (IWR) at Ruprecht Karls University, Heidelberg, Germany. He also served as a chair of the German Section of The Combustion Institute. Warnatz pioneered a research approach on modelling and simulation of chemical reactive flows, particularly looking at the molecular reactions involved and transport processes. His life’s work and publications influenced the application of combustion science around the world.

Congratulations, Professor Frenklach!