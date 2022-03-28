As of January 1, 2022, ME Professor Tarek Zohdi has been appointed an Editor of Computational Methods of Applied Mechanics and Engineering, which is the leading journal in the field of computational mechanics. Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering was founded over three decades ago, providing a platform for the publication of papers in this important field of science and engineering. The range of appropriate contributions is very wide. It covers any type of computational method for the simulation of complex physical problems leading to the analysis and design of engineering products and systems. This includes theoretical development and rational applications of mathematical models, variational formulations, and numerical algorithms related to finite element, boundary element, finite difference, finite volume, and meshless discretization methods in the following fields of computational science and engineering:

• Solid and structural mechanics

• Fluid mechanics

• Mechanics of materials

• Heat transfer

• Dynamics

• Geomechanics

• Acoustics

• Biomechanics

• Nanomechanics

• Molecular dynamics

• Quantum mechanics

• Electromagnetics,

and also includes virtual design, multiscale phenomena, from nanoscale to macroscale, multiphysics problems, parallel computing, optimization, probabilistic and stochastic approaches. CMAME publishes original papers at the forefront of modern research describing significant developments of computational methods in solving problems of applied mechanics and engineering.