ME Professor Tarek Zohdi has received the prestigious Humboldt-Forschungspreis (Humboldt Research Prize). The prize, given by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation of the German Government, recognizes renowned researchers whose “fundamental discoveries, new theories or insights have had a significant impact on their own discipline and who are expected to continue producing cutting-edge achievements in the future.” Professor Zohdi will be presented with the prize in a ceremony in Germany in 2021. He received the prize in the area of Mechanics in recognition of lifetime achievements.

Congratulations, Professor Zohdi!