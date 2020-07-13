ME and EECS Professor Murat Arcak has been awarded the 2020 Automatica Paper Prize by the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC). Professor Arcak will receive the prize at the upcoming virtual IFAC World Congress for his paper, “Symmetry reduction for dynamic programming.”

The Automatica Paper Prize is awarded for outstanding contributions to the theory and/or practice of control engineering or control science, documented in a paper published in the IFAC Journal Automatica. At each IFAC World Congress, the prize is awarded to the authors of three selected papers published in Automatica in the three years preceding the Congress. The prize funds are provided by the publisher of Automatica, Elsevier Ltd.

Congratulations, Professor Arcak!