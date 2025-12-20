Somayeh Sojoudi Named IEEE Fellow

ME Associate Professor-In-Residence Somayeh Sojoudi has been named to the IEEE Fellow Class of 2026 for her “contributions to optimization and learning techniques for complex systems.” The grade of Fellow is conferred upon IEEE Senior Members with outstanding records of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest. Each year, this honor is limited to no more than 0.1% of the total IEEE voting membership. Fellow is the highest grade of IEEE membership and is recognized as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement.

Congratulations, Professor Sojoudi!