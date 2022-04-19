Karren Bautista Tanisaki has joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering as our new Aerospace Engineering (AeroEng) Student Services Advisor. Most recently, Karren comes to us from the Haas School of Business Academic and Student Services Office. We are very fortunate to have her join our Student Services team, and she will be working closely with Professor Papadopoulos to launch the new Aerospace Engineering major this year.

William Orta has joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering as the Director of Student Services. William has transferred from UC Davis, Graduate School of Management, where he held the title of Associate Director, Master of Professional Accountancy. William has extensive and increasingly complex experience in admissions, program management, and student services.

Frances Rones joined us in February 2022 as a Curriculum Planner for the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Nuclear Engineering. Frances will be responsible for activities in course scheduling and curriculum planning. We are very fortunate to have her join our Student Services team, and she will be working closely with Ricky Vides, Isabel Blanco, Yawo Akpawu and Karren Bautista Tanisaki.

Daniela Veneros has joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering as an Academic HR Analyst. Daniela will be working with the Lecturer hires in Jacobs Institute and assisting with Mechanical Engineering academic personnel matters. Daniela comes from the private corporate sector and we are very fortunate to have her join our department.