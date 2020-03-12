“I’m Andrew Ansell and my twin brother Mark and I graduated from Cal, each with simultaneous degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration, in December 2019. Funnily enough, we now both work at Microsoft, as Mechanical Engineering Program Managers for different Surface products. We’re also considering attending Stanford University, where we both got in as deferred admits to the MBA program.

Berkeley’s Mechanical Engineering program was a life-changing experience. A combination of hands-on coursework and being surrounded by motivated peers took us from students with big aspirations to professionals with the skills to work in the hardware development industry. The biggest benefits of the program were learning from the (frankly brilliant) graduate student instructors and engaging with passionate peers. Without the generous support of donors, my brother and I probably would have had to choose another school. Supporting Berkeley’s Mechanical Engineering department, in my opinion, is one of the best ways to contribute to positively impacting engineering education for some of the brightest students in the U.S.”

