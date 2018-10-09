Applying to Mechanical Engineering Graduate Programs

**Pertaining to all Mechanical Engineering graduate degree programs, the GRE (General Test) is not required in the coming fall 2021 application period.**

Applications to each of the different graduate degree programs offered by the Department of Mechanical Engineering are handled differently. Please be certain of which degree program interests you and follow the instructions for that degree.

We welcome your interest in our department and hope to be receiving an application for admission. For more information, please refer to our options on the left-hand side of the page.

The minimum graduate admission requirements are:

A bachelor’s degree or recognized equivalent from an accredited institution;

A satisfactory scholastic average, usually a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 (B) on a 4.0 scale; and

Enough undergraduate training to do graduate work in your chosen field.

Satisfying minimal standards, however, does not guarantee your admission, since the number of qualified applicants far exceeds the number of places available. As a result, many well-qualified applicants cannot be accommodated. Many departments and groups have additional requirements, including the GRE, TOEFL score minimums, and GPA minimums. Please check the information provided in the links for each degree program.



Important Dates and Deadlines – Fall 2021 Application Cycle

*Please note that we do not accept applications for the Spring.

Degree/Program Online Application Deadline Supplemental Material Deadline 5th Year Master’s Program

(UC Berkeley Students Only) Tu., December 1, 2020, 8:59 PM PST Tu., December 1, 2020, 8:59 PM PST

(3 Letters of Recommendation, Draft Course of Study Plan) Ph.D., M.S./Ph.D., and CWO Tu., December 1, 2020, 8:59 PM PST Tu., December 1, 2020, 8:59 PM PST

(3 Letters of Recommendation,

All Test Scores from ETS) Professional Master of Engineering (MEng) Wed., January 6, 2021, 8:59 PM PST Wed., January 6, 2021, 8:59 PM PST

(3 Letters of Recommendation,

All Test Scores from ETS)

*Please note that late applications will not be accepted for any reason. To avoid disappointment, we strongly recommend that you fill in the required personal details on the online application system, submit transcripts, your statement of purpose, and your personal statement well before the 8:59pm PST deadline. Encouraging your references to submit letters as early as possible is also strongly recommended.

You will not be informed if your application is submitted late – it simply will not be processed.

Though we do not have a rolling application process, it is always best to apply as early as you can. That way, if there are errors, our office can let you know in advance.



Application Status

If you would like to check your application status, or see exactly which documents have been processed for your application, please log on to your application.



Application Decisions

Applicants who are offered admission will be notified by the department as we make our decisions.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering will not offer a standard Master of Science terminal degree option for the Fall 2020 application cycle. Students who are interested in a terminal master’s program may wish to consider our Master of Engineering Program.