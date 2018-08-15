Applied Simulation Laboratory
A warm and comfortable place for theoretical and computational research ...
Berkeley Biomechanics Laboratory
Our lab is focused on soft tissue biomechanics and tissue regeneration. Specifically, our goal is to understand the mechanical function ...
Berkeley Center for Control & Identification
The BCCI focuses on control theory, including but not limited to: System Identification, Robust Control, and Optimization Theory/Application ...
Berkeley Fire Research Lab
The Berkeley Fire Research Lab is broadly interested in fire science problems, utilizing experiments and combustion and fluid dynamics theory ...
Berkeley Robotics & Human Engineering Laboratory
Our research activities are focused on the design and control of a class of robotic systems worn or operated by ...
Bio-Thermal Laboratory
Research focus: Heat and mass transfer in biomedical engineering and biotechnology; in particular, low temperature biology, bio-electronics and biomedical devices; ...
Bone Biomechanics Lab
The Bone Biomechanics Lab — originally called the Berkeley Orthopedic Biomechanics Laboratory — was established by Professor Tony Keaveny in ...
Combustion Fire Processes Laboratory
The laboratory researches topics such as ignition and flame spread of combustible material in space exploration environments and micro-gravity as ...
Combustion Laboratory
The Combustion Laboratory was established in summer of 1995. Over the years, our research efforts have focused on computational investigations ...
Combustion Modeling Laboratory
Our work focuses on advanced simulations of combustion processes that include fluid dynamic, chemical kinetic, and heat transfer components. We ...
Computational Fluid Dynamics Laboratory
Our research group is focused on the fluid dynamics of vortices, waves, turbulence, and hydrodynamic stability. We use traditional analysis, ...
Computational Manufacturing and Materials Research Laboratory
Research themes: (1) Modeling and simulation of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing systems; (2) Modeling and simulation of multiphase/composite material ...
Computational Solid Mechanical Laboratory
CSML was founded in 1992 and curates research in the area of computational solid mechanics. It employs several graduate students, ...
Computer Mechanics Lab
The CML was founded in January 1989 after several years of close collaborative research between the department's faculty members and ...
Design for Nanomanufacturing
Our research spans the invention, modeling and simulation of micro- and nano-scale manufacturing processes. We are particularly focused on processes ...
Dynamics Lab
Our research focuses on the dynamics of mechanical systems and frequently draws upon rigid body dynamics, continuum mechanics, robotics, and ...
Embodied Dexterity Group
Our group improves robot and human dexterity through building end-effectors and mechanisms with embodied intelligence and robustness, especially for challenging ...
Energy and Multiphase Transport Laboratory
The EMT Laboratory has been operating at Berkeley for decades pursuing research in important topics related to waste heat harvesting, ...
Fluid Mechanics Laboratory
Research focus: Classical Fluid Mechanic; Aircraft Wake Vortices; Biofluid Mechanics; Vortex Dynamics; Rotating Flows; Experimental Techniques; Bluff Body Aerodynamics; Turbulent ...
Gu Research Group
The Gu Research Group works at the intersection of mechanics, additive manufacturing, materials, and computer science. We aim to make additive ...
High Performance Robotics Lab
At the HiPeR Lab, we focus on low-level research on fundamental robotics capabilities, especially for Unmanned Aerial Systems. Areas of ...
Hybrid Robotics
Our research lies at the intersection of applied Nonlinear Control and Hybrid Dynamic Robotics. Our goal is to design controllers ...
Laser Thermal Laboratory
Current research interests are focused on laser materials interactions, nanomanufacturing and the fundamental study of microscale and nanoscale transport phenomena ...
Mechanical Systems Control Lab
The MSC Lab focuses on designing and developing control strategies for mechanical systems. The laboratory has engaged in pioneering research ...
Medical Polymer Group
The MPG represents an interdisciplinary team of graduate and undergraduate students who work closely with faculty, surgeons, and industry scientists ...
Model Predictive Control Lab
Our research lab focuses on the theoretical and real-time implementation aspects of constrained predictive model-based control. We deal with linear, nonlinear and hybrid systems in both small ...
Molecular Cell Biomechanics Laboratory
Mofrad Lab combines the state-of-the-art molecular and multiscale biomechanics, computational biology and bioinformatics, and statistical machine learning approaches toward understanding ...
Nano/Energy Lab
Our focus is (1) to develop a deeper understanding of the fundamental mechanisms of heat and energy transport and conversion ...
Shadden Lab
Our research focuses on the advancement of theoretical and computational methods to quantify complex fluid flow. Much of our research ...
Sohn Research Laboratory
Our lab broadly focuses on two major themes: cancer and stem-cell biology. For cancer, we are developing and employing quantitative, label-free ...
Theoretical & Applied Fluid Dynamics Laboratory
Research focus: Theoretical Fluid Dynamics; Nonlinear Wave Mechanics; Ocean and Coastal Waves Phenomena; Ocean Renewable Energy (Wave, Tide and Offshore ...