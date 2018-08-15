University of California, Berkeley Mechanical Engineering

Applied Simulation Laboratory

Applied Simulation Laboratory

A warm and comfortable place for theoretical and computational research ...
Berkeley Biomechanics Laboratory

Berkeley Biomechanics Laboratory

Our lab is focused on soft tissue biomechanics and tissue regeneration. Specifically, our goal is to understand the mechanical function ...
Berkeley Center for Control & Identification

Berkeley Center for Control & Identification

The BCCI focuses on control theory, including but not limited to: System Identification, Robust Control, and Optimization Theory/Application ...
Berkeley Fire Research Lab

Berkeley Fire Research Lab

The Berkeley Fire Research Lab is broadly interested in fire science problems, utilizing experiments and combustion and fluid dynamics theory ...
Berkeley Robotics & Human Engineering Laboratory

Berkeley Robotics & Human Engineering Laboratory

Our research activities are focused on the design and control of a class of robotic systems worn or operated by ...
BEST Lab

BEST Lab

The BEST (Berkeley [Energy and Sustainability Technologies/ Expert Systems Technologies/ Emergent Space Tensegrities]) Lab conducts research at the intersection of ...
Bio-Thermal Laboratory

Bio-Thermal Laboratory

Research focus: Heat and mass transfer in biomedical engineering and biotechnology; in particular, low temperature biology, bio-electronics and biomedical devices; ...
Bone Biomechanics Lab

Bone Biomechanics Lab

The Bone Biomechanics Lab — originally called the Berkeley Orthopedic Biomechanics Laboratory — was established by Professor Tony Keaveny in ...
Combustion Fire Processes Laboratory

Combustion Fire Processes Laboratory

The laboratory researches topics such as ignition and flame spread of combustible material in space exploration environments and micro-gravity as ...
Combustion Laboratory

Combustion Laboratory

The Combustion Laboratory was established in summer of 1995. Over the years, our research efforts have focused on computational investigations ...
Combustion Modeling Laboratory

Combustion Modeling Laboratory

Our work focuses on advanced simulations of combustion processes that include fluid dynamic, chemical kinetic, and heat transfer components. We ...
Computational Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Computational Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Our research group is focused on the fluid dynamics of vortices, waves, turbulence, and hydrodynamic stability. We use traditional analysis, ...
Computational Manufacturing and Materials Research Laboratory

Computational Manufacturing and Materials Research Laboratory

Research themes: (1) Modeling and simulation of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing systems; (2) Modeling and simulation of multiphase/composite material ...
Computational Solid Mechanical Laboratory

Computational Solid Mechanical Laboratory

CSML was founded in 1992 and curates research in the area of computational solid mechanics. It employs several graduate students, ...
Computer Mechanics Lab

Computer Mechanics Lab

The CML was founded in January 1989 after several years of close collaborative research between the department's faculty members and ...
Design for Nanomanufacturing

Design for Nanomanufacturing

Our research spans the invention, modeling and simulation of micro- and nano-scale manufacturing processes. We are particularly focused on processes ...
shoe strings

Dynamics Lab

Our research focuses on the dynamics of mechanical systems and frequently draws upon rigid body dynamics, continuum mechanics, robotics, and ...
Embodied Dexterity Group

Embodied Dexterity Group

Our group improves robot and human dexterity through building end-effectors and mechanisms with embodied intelligence and robustness, especially for challenging ...
Energy and Multiphase Transport Laboratory

Energy and Multiphase Transport Laboratory

The EMT Laboratory has been operating at Berkeley for decades pursuing research in important topics related to waste heat harvesting, ...
FLOW Lab

FLOW Lab

Our research focuses on the advancement of the physical understanding of high-Reynolds number single- and multiphase flows. The present focus ...
Fluid Mechanics Laboratory

Fluid Mechanics Laboratory

Research focus: Classical Fluid Mechanic; Aircraft Wake Vortices; Biofluid Mechanics; Vortex Dynamics; Rotating Flows; Experimental Techniques; Bluff Body Aerodynamics; Turbulent ...
Gu Research Group

Gu Research Group

The Gu Research Group works at the intersection of mechanics, additive manufacturing, materials, and computer science. We aim to make additive ...
High Performance Robotics Lab

High Performance Robotics Lab

At the HiPeR Lab, we focus on low-level research on fundamental robotics capabilities, especially for Unmanned Aerial Systems. Areas of ...
Hybrid Robotics

Hybrid Robotics

Our research lies at the intersection of applied Nonlinear Control and Hybrid Dynamic Robotics. Our goal is to design controllers ...
Laser Thermal Laboratory

Laser Thermal Laboratory

Current research interests are focused on laser materials interactions, nanomanufacturing and the fundamental study of microscale and nanoscale transport phenomena ...
origami electronics

Lin Lab

The Lin Lab focuses on applying the principles of mechanical engineering to a wide range of applications in growing fields, ...
Mechanical Systems Control Lab

Mechanical Systems Control Lab

The MSC Lab focuses on designing and developing control strategies for mechanical systems. The laboratory has engaged in pioneering research ...
Medical Polymer Group

Medical Polymer Group

The MPG represents an interdisciplinary team of graduate and undergraduate students who work closely with faculty, surgeons, and industry scientists ...
Model Predictive Control Lab

Model Predictive Control Lab

Our research lab focuses on the theoretical and real-time implementation aspects of constrained predictive model-based control. We deal with linear, nonlinear and hybrid systems in both small ...
Molecular Cell Biomechanics Laboratory

Molecular Cell Biomechanics Laboratory

Mofrad Lab combines the state-of-the-art molecular and multiscale biomechanics, computational biology and bioinformatics, and statistical machine learning approaches toward understanding ...
Nano/Energy Lab

Nano/Energy Lab

Our focus is (1) to develop a deeper understanding of the fundamental mechanisms of heat and energy transport and conversion ...
Shadden Lab

Shadden Lab

Our research focuses on the advancement of theoretical and computational methods to quantify complex fluid flow. Much of our research ...
Sohn Research Laboratory

Sohn Research Laboratory

Our lab broadly focuses on two major themes: cancer and stem-cell biology. For cancer, we are developing and employing quantitative, label-free ...
Theoretical & Applied Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Theoretical & Applied Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Research focus: Theoretical Fluid Dynamics; Nonlinear Wave Mechanics; Ocean and Coastal Waves Phenomena; Ocean Renewable Energy (Wave, Tide and Offshore ...
