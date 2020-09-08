UC Berkeley Mechanical Engineering faculty (Alice Agogino and Kosa Goucher-Lambert), PhD graduates (Eui-Young Kim, Vivek Rao) and a visiting student from the University of Minnesota (Jieun Kwon) have been recognized for their research paper on decision making about design methods. They won the 2020 Best Paper Award in the Design Theory and Method division at the ASME International Design Engineering Technical Conference. The paper was selected for the award from among the more than 50 peer-reviewed papers accepted for the conference.

The paper, entitled ‘Method Selection in Human-Centered Design Teams: An Examination of Decision-Making Strategies,’ offers a deeper understanding of designers’ method selection behaviour. The findings have implications for the effective management of design teams, the development of automated design support tools to aid design teams, and the curation of design method repositories such as, theDesign Exchange.

For more information on the paper, see: https://best.berkeley.edu/2020/09/04/2020-design-theory-and-methods-best-paper-award/