ME Assistant Professor Michael Gollner has been selected as a co-recipient of the 2020 Hiroshi Tsuji Early Career Researcher Award. The annual award, co-sponsored by Elsevier and The Combustion Institute, recognizes up to two early career researchers who have demonstrated excellence in fundamental or applied combustion science and have achieved a significant advancement in their field within four to ten years of completing a doctoral degree or equivalent. The award is named after Professor Hiroshi Tsuji, whose stable porous cylinder counterflow burner configuration has influenced fundamental studies and applications in laminar and turbulent combustion.

About The Combustion Institute Founded in 1954, The Combustion Institute is an international non-profit, educational and scientific society. The Institute promotes and disseminates research activities in all areas of combustion science and technology for the advancement of many diverse communities around the world. The International Symposium on Combustion is the major biennial membership meeting. The Institute also sponsors two scientific journals, Combustion and Flame, published monthly, and The Proceedings of The Combustion Institute, published biennially. Visit The Combustion Institute website at: CombustionInstitute.org.

About Elsevier Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make ground-breaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions — among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Elsevier Research Intelligence, and ClinicalKey — and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 33,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

Congratulations, Professor Gollner!