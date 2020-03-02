ME Ph.D. student George Moore has won the 2019-2020 Robert J. and Mary Catherine Birgeneau Recognition Award for Service to Underrepresented Students, one of the Chancellor’s Awards for Public Service. The Robert J. and Mary Catherine Birgeneau Recognition Award for Service to Underrepresented Students honors an undergraduate or graduate underrepresented student, or student ally, who has performed exemplary service pertaining to underrepresented communities. Recipients are awarded $1,000 in recognition of their work.

Each year, the Chancellor recognizes students, staff, faculty, and community partnerships that embody UC Berkeley’s proud tradition of public service and commitment to improving our local and global community. Faculty, staff, undergraduate and graduate students, student organizations, and campus-community partnerships are all eligible. Award categories include: civic engagement, community-engaged teaching, research in the public interest, and campus-community partnership.

Chancellor Carol Christ will be hosting an awards ceremony and reception in honor of George, and the rest of the award recipients, nominators, and nominees, at the Alumni House on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

Congratulations, George!