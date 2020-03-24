ME Professor Kameshwar Poolla has been awarded the prestigious 2020 O. Hugo Schuck Best Paper Award, by the American Automatic Control Council (AACC), for his paper “Distributed Storage Investment in Power Networks,” presented at last year’s American Control Conference. This is Professor Poolla’s second time winning this award; his first was in 1993 for his paper “A Time-Domain Approach to Model Validation.”

Each year, the award is given to recognize the best two papers presented at the previous ACC. One award is for a paper emphasizing contributions to theory, and the other emphasizing significant or innovative applications. The papers must have been presented by the awardee or a coauthor. Criteria for selection include the quality of the written and oral presentation, the technical contribution, timeliness, and practicality.

Congratulations, Professor Poolla!