Congratulations to ME Professor Lisa A. Pruitt on the release of her memoir, Soul of Professor: Memoir of an Un-Engineered Life.

“In the world of academia, Professor Lisa Pruitt had it all, being recognized with numerous awards for research, teaching, and mentoring over decades of educational pursuit. As her career rose, Lisa painstakingly created an academic façade to lock away what lie within: an insecure little girl who believed the wrong daughter survived after her baby sister’s sudden death.

At the peak of her career, a life-threatening horse accident became the catalyst for the collapse of her armor. Hitting rock bottom, Pruitt had to face what she’d kept hidden for nearly three decades: an eating disorder and alcohol addiction. Deeply ashamed by her inner struggles, Pruitt refused to ask for help within her academic circles, yet traditional recovery paths failed to work. Instead, Lisa’s beloved thoroughbred stepped up and served as her light in the midst of her darkest moments. Serving as healer and companion, JJ guided her through the hills and valleys of her recovery, enabling Lisa to rediscover her worthiness that had been there all along.

Soul of a Professor is a remarkable story of resilience, perseverance, and—above all else—love.”