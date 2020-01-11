ME Professor Masayoshi Tomizuka will be awarded the prestigious 2020 Nichols Medal at the 21st International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) World Congress in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Professor Tomizuka is being awarded for his pioneering contributions to the control of mechatronic systems. Created in 1996, the Nichols Medal recognizes outstanding contributions of an individual to design methods, software tools and instrumentation, or to significant projects resulting in major applications and advancement of control engineering. The spirit is captured by the name of Nathaniel Nichols, one of the pioneers of control engineering. The medal is awarded by the IFAC Council on the recommendation of a selection committee.

Congratulations, Professor Tomizuka!