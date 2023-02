New Book:

Modeling and Simulation of Infectious Diseases

By Prof. Tarek Zohdi

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-18053-8

The COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2019-2020 has led to a gigantic increase in modeling and simulation of infectious diseases. There are numerous topics associated with this epoch-changing event, such as (a) disease propagation, (b) transmission, (c) decontamination, and (d) vaccines.

It is free to all UC students, faculty and staff.