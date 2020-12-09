ME Professors Alice Agogino and Oliver O’Reilly are the co-recipients of the 2021 Berkeley Faculty Service Award (BFSA). The BFSA honors a member of the Berkeley Division of the Academic Senate for their outstanding and dedicated service to the campus, and whose activities as a faculty member have significantly enhanced the quality of the campus as an educational institution and community of scholars. This award recognizes Senate service, which is essential to the ideal of shared governance, and contributions that have had a lasting and significant impact on the excellence of the Berkeley campus.

Congratulations, Professors!