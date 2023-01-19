Please join us in welcoming Dr. Thomas Schutzius to the Department of Mechanical Engineering! Dr. Schutzius is starting as an assistant professor in the department in January 2023. Previously, he was an Assistant Professor at ETH Zurich where he led the Laboratory for Multiphase Thermofluidics and Surface Nanoengineering. His research intersects the multidisciplinary fields of energy, surface science and engineering, and thermofluidics, and his experimental work captures the fundamental dynamics of a vast array of interfacial and micro-nanoscale transport phenomena. Dr. Schutzius received the prestigious ERC Starting Grant, which supported his research on understanding the fundamentals of limescale formation on surfaces (scaling) and using this knowledge to rationally engineer “scale-​phobic” surfaces. In 2020 he received the ETH “Golden Owl” Award for excellent teaching and was a nominee for the KITE Award 2022 recognizing innovation in teaching. During his graduate studies, he was the recipient of the Dean’s Scholar Award and the UIC Outstanding Thesis Award. He also received the ETH Zurich Postdoctoral Fellowship. In 2018 he was part of the ETH Zurich representation to the prestigious Global Young Scientist Summit (GYSS) in Singapore.

Dr. Schutzius’ research group is committed to deepening our understanding of nanoscale transport phenomena and leveraging this knowledge for future transformative, sustainable water and energy technologies. Core competencies include micro/nanofabrication techniques, interfacial optical methods, and thermodynamic and interfacial modeling, which are use to study how surfaces and bulk materials can be (nano)engineered to enhance micro/nano-scale and interfacial transport. Based on the group’s findings, they develop and fine-tune materials and devices for application at the water-energy nexus or in healthcare.