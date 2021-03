Thank you! During Big Give 2021, alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends just like you came together to give gifts to Mechanical Engineering totaling $9,945.00. Your thoughtful generosity and enthusiastic participation will power the department’s astonishing students, peerless faculty, and groundbreaking research for years to come. We are momentously grateful for your commitment to Mechanical Engineering! Visit BigGive.berkeley.edu for final contest results and more.