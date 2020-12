Hannah Stuart is an assistant professor in the Mechanical Engineering department at the University of California, Berkeley. She received her BS in Mechanical Engineering from the George Washington University in 2011. She then completed her MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University in 2013 and 2017 respectively. Her research interests include: Dexterous manipulation; Bioinspired design; Soft and multi-material mechanisms; Skin contact conditions; Tactile sensing and haptics.