Dr. Janet Ellzey received her BS and MS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and her PhD from the University of California at Berkeley. She is currently a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Foundation Centennial Teaching Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin. Her research has spanned a broad range of topics in the field of combustion, and she currently studies low emissions burners and additive manufacturing of novel combustors. She was awarded the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council Research Fellowship from the UK in 2001. In 2011 she was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. In 2018 she was inducted into the inaugural class of Fellows of the Combustion Institute. Dr. Ellzey is an innovative educator and has launched numerous academic initiatives to provide international opportunities for engineering students with specific emphasis on programs focused on the needs of marginalized communities. As the 13th woman to receive a Mechanical Engineering degree from UT Austin, Dr. Ellzey is committed to the advancement of women in her field. She founded Women in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as Women in Combustion as part of the Combustion Institute, the primary professional organization for researchers in her field.