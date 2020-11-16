Dr. Nancy Diaz-Elsayed graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and minor in Management in 2008. She obtained her MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 2010 and 2013 from the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), where she also received certificates in Engineering and Business for Sustainability and the Management of Technology. She is a Research Affiliate of CIRP, the International Academy for Production Engineering, and a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Her current research interests include product design for sustainable production and use, life-cycle assessment, and the design and implementation of sustainable manufacturing operations. Her projects have spanned the aerospace, dairy, industrial machinery, and recycling industries.

Dr. Diaz-Elsayed is a Research Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida (USF) where she is evaluating the sustainability of wastewater treatment solutions for centralized and decentralized applications in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. She is also working as a Sustainable Manufacturing Specialist, managing research project partnerships and assisting in the development of new technology offerings for designing and operating sustainable factories.