Dr. Robin Coger earned both an MS and Ph.D at Berkeley in Mechanical Engineering. Coger is chair of the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Her focus at North Carolina A&T ranges from advancing the global preparedness of students, highlighting the research of graduate students, to enhancing the innovation climate across the university. Prior to joining A&T’s faculty in 2011, Dr. Coger served as the founder and director of the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Science and was a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science (MEES) at the University of North Carolina (UNC), Charlotte. Her career at UNC Charlotte spanned over 15 years, where she served as a dedicated educator, researcher, and administrator.

Dr. Coger’s research expertise is in solving design and performance problems related to tissue engineered organs, with special emphasis on liver replacement devices and their safe storage for off-the-shelf availability. Dr. Coger is a fellow of both the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.