Somayeh Sojoudi is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences and Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. She received her PhD degree in Control & Dynamical Systems from California Institute of Technology in 2013. She has been working on several interdisciplinary problems in optimization theory, control theory, machine learning, and power systems. Somayeh Sojoudi is an Associate Editor for the journals of the IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, IEEE Access, and Systems & Control Letters. She is also a member of the conference editorial board of the IEEE Control Systems Society. She has received the 2015 INFORMS Optimization Society Prize for Young Researchers and the 2016 INFORMS Energy Best Publication Award. Her work on graphical models has received the INFORMS 2018 Data Mining Best Paper Award. She has also received four best conference paper awards from the Control Systems Society.