Academic Career Workshop for Mechanical Engineering



October 2, 2020 | University of California, Berkeley

Due to COVID-19, this year’s workshop will be held online.

The Rising Stars in Mechanical Engineering workshop supports senior graduate students and postdocs who are considering careers in academia. The purpose of the workshop is for participants to gain career skills, connect with a cohort of peers, and engage with mentors. The third Rising Stars in Mechanical Engineering workshop will be held virtually, via the University of California, Berkeley on Friday, October 2, 2020, as part of the 150 Years of Women at Berkeley celebration. The inaugural Rising Stars in ME workshop was hosted by MIT in 2018, and the second workshop was held by Stanford University in 2019.

How to be nominated:

Participants must be graduate students within 1 to 3 years of graduating with a Ph.D. at the time of the workshop, or they must have obtained a Ph.D. no earlier than 2017 and not currently hold a faculty position. Applicants must be nominated by a faculty member in their current department. Approximately 30 candidates will be selected for inclusion in the program.

The Rising Stars in ME program is interested in candidates who have demonstrated commitment to excellence by providing leadership in research, service, or teaching toward building an equitable and diverse scholarly environment.

The faculty nominator should submit all materials using the form embedded below.

Nomination Deadline: July 31, 2020 (11:59pm Pacific Time)

Questions? Email g.oconnell@berkeley.edu

2020 Workshop Chair



Grace O’Connell

Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering

Don M. Cunningham Endowed Professor