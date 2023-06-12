On July 11, 2023 ME Professor Van Carey will lead a workshop at the 2023 Summer Heat Transfer Conference on Use of Machine Learning Tools for Thermophysics and Heat Transfer Research and Energy Technology Development. The workshop will provide a summary of recent innovative uses of machine learning to enhance thermophysics research and develop adaptive energy technologies. Carey will also describe development of a new graduate course (ME249) at UC Berkeley that introduces engineering students to fundamentals of machine learning tools, and strategies for applying machine learning to energy research and applications. A discussion period at the end of the workshop will provide a forum for exchanging ideas among members of the heat transfer and thermophysics community on challenges and opportunities associated with applying machine learning tools in energy technology research and development. Strategies for integrating machine learning and AI in energy-related engineering education at the undergraduate and graduate levels will also be discussed.