ME Professor Emeritus Ronald Yeung has been awarded the 2020 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Distinguished Achievement Award for Individuals. This award recognizes Professor Yeung’s 45-year career in educating a generation of naval architects and ocean engineers, as well as, his fundamental research in ship and offshore hydrodynamics. Over this period, he has supervised 28 doctoral dissertations in the marine field, more than 100 master’s students and visiting scholars, and published more than 190 articles. Yeung’s advisees have received 16 U.S. and international Best-Paper awards, with many of them active in academia and the ocean industry.

The selection of the award was announced at this year’s OTC and will be presented to Professor Yeung in August 2021, due to the pandemic. In a typical year, the OTC is the largest ocean-related conference in the world, with an attendance between 50,000~100,000.

Congratulations, Professor Yeung!