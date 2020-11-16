Originally from Flagstaff, Arizona, Suzanne Singer is a member of the Diné (Navajo) tribe. She earned her BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona and her Masters and PhD from UC Berkeley in Mechanical Engineering. Since graduating, she has had an incredibly successful and impressive career. She worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a postdoctoral researcher and then as an Energy Systems and Thermal Analyst. In 2016, she founded Native Renewables, which aims to bring solar energy to Native American communities. She received the 2019 U.S. C3E Entrepreneur award.